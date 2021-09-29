(CBS4) – A Salida woman is under arrest after police say she was captured on security video trespassing onto private property and stealing a package from the outside of the house where Suzanne Morphew was last seen alive. The upscale home is the one where Suzanne and Barry Morphew used to live in Chaffee County and court documents recently unsealed in the Morphew murder trial revealed the accused woman, Shoshona Darke, has been in a relationship with Barry.

Barry Morphew faces murder charges in the suspected death of his wife and is currently out on bond before his trial. Suzanne’s body has not been found.

As part of the investigation into Suzanne’s reported disappearance on Mother’s Day in 2020, court documents show authorities suspect Darke and Barry Morphew got into a relationship a few months after Suzanne went missing and that on Valentine’s Day earlier this year the two checked into a hotel together in Colorado Springs.

Darke’s alleged crime this week happened on Monday at the house, which is located on Puma Path, near County Road 225 in the Maysville area of Chaffee County. Barry Morphew sold the home after Suzanne went missing and before his arrest in May 2021.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says the property is marked with no trespassing signage. They said in a Wednesday news release that the new residents of the home spotted a woman approaching from their long driveway and reported it to police. They said she came to the front door and removed a package.

On Tuesday authorities arrested Darke in the Maysville area on a criminal trespass charge. So far it’s not clear who the package that was stolen was addressed to or what was inside.

Barry Morphew’s trial is scheduled to begin in May 2022.