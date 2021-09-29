DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of janitors at Denver International Airport have voted to strike. The 350 janitors are asking for fair wages and workloads.
A total of 99% cast a "yes" vote to strike.
The janitor's union says their employer, Flagship, refused to bargain a contract with them after weeks of negotiations.
â€œIn the four years that Iâ€™ve worked here, Iâ€™ve never seen unity like this between janitors across the airport,â€ said Solita Sualau, Janitor at DIA, in a statement. â€œGoing on strike is not something any one of us wants to do, but if Flagship continues to refuse to value our essential work, we will do what it takes to get the respect we deserve and make these jobs good, livable wage jobs in our community.â€
The current contract expires on Sept. 30. A strike could potentially start on Oct. 1.