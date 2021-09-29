GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A stretch of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was closed on Wednesday morning due to Flash Flood threats. The safety closure was put in place by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

I-70 was closed eastbound between mile marker 87 and 133, West Rifle and Dotsero, also westbound 133 to 116 Dotsero to Glenwood Springs, due to a flash flood warning with debris flow or mudslide.

I-70 is closed between mile-markers 87 and 133 EB, West Rifle and Dotsero, also 133 to 116 WB, Dotsero to Glenwood Springs, due to a flash flood warning with debris flow. — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) September 29, 2021

The Flash Flood threat is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday, barring any changes to the forecast according to the Colorado Deparment of Transportation.

CDOT said that crews will continue to assess the burn scar area and will determine if it is safe to reopen when the Flash Flood Warning is lifted. If there is a new mudslide or a significant amount of the mudslide blocks the interstate, the closure may be extended past the Flash Flood Warning being lifted.

Alternate route for drivers:

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).

Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon have happened during heavy rainstorms this past summer, but none were as destructive as the ones at the end of July. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned up and down the canyon walls in 2020.

The interstate was fully closed for the first half of August and the limited reopening has traffic traveling on one lane in each direction. Full repairs to I-70 through Glenwood Canyon are not expected to be completed until Thanksgiving.

LINK: COTrip.org