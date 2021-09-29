DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture moving from Colorado’s Western Slope to the east on Wednesday will reach Denver and the Front Range late in the day. It could be the most rain in a single day in Denver since at least June 26 (there was .20″ of rain that day).

Most of the day on Wednesday will be dry in the metro area although a few morning showers are likely farther north near Fort Collins and Loveland. The chance for rain along the urban corridor will increase quickly after 4 p.m.

Prior to late afternoon, most of the moisture in the state will be on the Western Slope and in the mountains. Most of these areas have at least moderate or severe drought, not to mention the Ptarmigan Fire in Summit County, so the moisture is very welcomed.

It will also be noticeably cooler in most of Colorado on Wednesday with temperatures in the metro area staying below normal for only the sixth day this month. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins area will struggle to reach near 70 degrees which is slightly below normal for late September.

In the mountains, it will be too warm for snow in mountain towns but higher elevations (mainly above 10,000 feet) will see periods of snow with 4-8 inches of slushy accumulation on the higher peaks and mountain passes.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Friday, and the weekend, unsettled weather and cooler than normal temperatures will continue. Any showers in the metro area on Thursday and Friday should be minimal but more rain and high snow is likely in the mountains. Then a upper-level storm system should pass over the state on Saturday brining an increased chance for more rain to the metro area before mostly dry weather for the Broncos game on Sunday afternoon.