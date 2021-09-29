AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Many coffee drinkers are celebrating National Coffee Day with a cup o’joe. But there are multiple challenges why it’s difficult for local coffee shops to keep their doors open.

Coffee has been a lifelong passion for Freweyni Beyene. She fondly remembers coffee ceremonies from her childhood in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“When I was 7, we used to have 3 times daily traditional coffee. Morning, afternoon, and evening,” said Beyene.

When she grew up, she moved to Colorado and opened Endless Grind Coffee in Aurora. She says she wanted to bring a little bit of Ethiopia to her new home.

“To teach the traditions to the community,” she says.

Not only does she brew coffee and serve it at her cafe, but she also roasts her own beans in the back.

“We have like, natural coffee… 100% organic,” she says.

Doing business, however, is getting harder for her and many other coffee shop owners. Thanks to drought, frosts, labor shortages and supply chain issues, the price of wholesale coffee is steaming.

“Coffee is very expensive and then you cannot get them. Before when I ordered it comes like 3 or 4 days. Now I have to wait like maybe 10 days,” Freweyni says.

Also, the pandemic and the rising cost of doing business, has made it tough to find help. She and her family are working more and more these days.

“I’m working a lot of hours,” she says.

Freweyni says they are doing ok for now, but it’s a lot to handle. She hasn’t raised prices yet and she wants to stay in business long past this rough patch but she says she is starting to think about other career options for the future.

Her hope is that customers will continue to support her shop so they can continue providing for the community.

“I love Endless Grind Coffee, and I love roasting, and Iâ€™m hoping I get a lot of walk-ins.”