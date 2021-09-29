WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two bull elk wound up in Westminster late Tuesday night. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say the were found in Quail’s Crossing Park near 136th Avenue and Huron Street.
CPW says officers believe the animals may have followed Big Dry Creek from Standley Lake into the city. They add it’s very possible they were dismissed by a harem and wandered away.
Officers eventually relocated them back to the mountains. They say it was somewhat odd for two males to be so comfortable with each other in spite of the rut.
There were no reports of human interaction with the elk nor any reports prior to the relocation.