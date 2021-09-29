Parents File Lawsuit Against Tri-County Health Department Over Mask MandateA group of parents in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties filed suit Tuesday against Tri-County Health Department over its mask mandate in schools.

Judge Dismisses Denver Police Officers' Challenge To COVID Vaccine MandateA judge dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city's vaccine mandate a day before it's set to take effect.

COVID In Colorado: State Wants Residents To Get At-Home TestsColorado is once again urging residents to sign up for free at-home COVID-19 testing.

10-Year-Old Happy To Be 'Making A Mark' By Participating In COVID Vaccine Trial At Children's Hospital ColoradoWith children back in school and a highly contagious strain of COVID spreading, questions about if and when children can be vaccinated have followed.

Children's Hospital Colorado Served As Largest Enrolling Site For Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial For Children Ages 5-11As Pfizer seeks FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children 5 years old and older, Children’s Hospital Colorado has been among the leading health providers in the world helping supply data on vaccinating children.

COVID In Colorado: 4% Of Eligible Adults Have Received Vaccine BoosterGov. Jared Polis said that 4% of eligible adults in the state have already received their vaccine booster shot.