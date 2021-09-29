GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people who damaged property at the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave. They posted photos on Twitter on Tuesday that were taken by surveillance cameras on July 7. The trespass happened around 2:30 a.m. that day.
Three of the four pictures show the faces of the suspects.
The fourth is the back of a T-shirt with print that could be related to a pizza chain. It has the words “HANDCRAFTED” and “CRUNCHY CRUST” and “SMOTHERED” and the word “CHEESE” on it.
If you recognize any of them, you are asked to call the JeffCo Sheriff’s tipline at (303) 271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.
The museum and grave is located west of Golden in Lookout Mountain Park.