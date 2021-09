DENVER (CBS4) – “If we’re going to win on Sunday, the defense is going to have to be extraordinary,” Justin Simmons said.

For three weeks, the Broncos defense has demolished opposing quarterbacks. No one they’ve faced through the first three games can prepare them for what’s coming on Sunday in Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“This guy is so special. The thing that gets lost because he’s so spectacular at running the ball is, this guy can throw it. He’s a complete quarterback and he’s tough. He’s one of a kind,” Vic Fangio said of Jackson.

“The first three seconds of the play won’t necessarily be the problem. It’s the next three, four, five, six seconds afterwards that creates a big problem for any defense. Nine times out of 10, you’ll be able to handle concepts and be able to communicate those things—especially with our defense—but it’s what he creates afterward. Then it gets to that backyard football. The receivers are so good at finding ways to get open for him, and he’s good with extending plays with his legs. If it’s not there, he can run easily for 20, 30, 40-plus yards to get what they need. It’s going to be a big challenge for us this week,” Justin Simmons said.

While the three teams the Broncos have faced so far haven’t truly pressed the defense, the unit has used those games to prepare for when the big test does come

“That’s what it comes down to, building those good habits. We haven’t seen anyone like Lamar, his skill set, what he brings that offense, and the talent that they have across the board. It’s going to be a really good challenge for us. All the goals and aspirations that we have as a defense and that we verbalize, it’s going to play itself out on Sunday, if that’s what we want to be,” Simmons said.