By Romi Bean
Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) –Â â€œIf we’re going to win on Sunday, the defense is going to have to be extraordinary,â€ Justin Simmons said.

For three weeks, the Broncos defense has demolished opposing quarterbacks. No one theyâ€™ve faced through the first three games can prepare them for whatâ€™s coming on Sunday in Ravensâ€™ quarterback Lamar Jackson.

â€œThis guy is so special. The thing that gets lost because he’s so spectacular at running the ball is, this guy can throw it. He’s a complete quarterback and heâ€™s tough. Heâ€™s one of a kind,â€ Vic Fangio said of Jackson.

â€œThe first three seconds of the play wonâ€™t necessarily be the problem. Itâ€™s the next three, four, five, six seconds afterwards that creates a big problem for any defense. Nine times out of 10, youâ€™ll be able to handle concepts and be able to communicate those thingsâ€”especially with our defenseâ€”but itâ€™s what he creates afterward. Then it gets to that backyard football. The receivers are so good at finding ways to get open for him, and heâ€™s good with extending plays with his legs. If itâ€™s not there, he can run easily for 20, 30, 40-plus yards to get what they need. Itâ€™s going to be a big challenge for us this week,â€ Justin Simmons said.

While the three teams the Broncos have faced so far havenâ€™t truly pressed the defense, the unit has used those games to prepare for when the big test does come

â€œThatâ€™s what it comes down to, building those good habits. We havenâ€™t seen anyone like Lamar, his skill set, what he brings that offense, and the talent that they have across the board. Itâ€™s going to be a really good challenge for us. All the goals and aspirations that we have as a defense and that we verbalize, itâ€™s going to play itself out on Sunday, if thatâ€™s what we want to be,â€ Simmons said.

