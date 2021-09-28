JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial for the semi driver charged in the 2019 deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills Mall. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
Aguilera-Mederos has pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges.
In opening statements, the prosecution told the jury that the massive pileup was the result of bad decisions by Aguilera-Mederos, the driver of the truck that lost its brakes.
Prosecutors said the driver’s brakes failed but he weaved and nearly ran people off the road, “And boom! Immediately there is an explosion. There is a large plume of black smoke. There are flames everywhere. The defendant’s load is thrown out about the highway igniting more fires flying into other cars. People are frantically trying to open doors and getting out and while people are going towards the fires to aid others the defendant runs away.”
The defense painted a picture of Aguilera-Mederos, things happening so quickly he didn't know what to do.
At an earlier hearing, the judge granted permission for the defendant to reside in Texas while he awaited trial. He is free on $400,000 bond. The trial was delayed due to COVID-19 and a change of attorneys. The trial is expected to last weeks.