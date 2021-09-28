Sports Betting In Colorado To Be 'Astronomical' During Football SeasonColorado continues to see record numbers from sports gambling as the emerging industry starts its second football season.

Broncos Lose Speedy Receiver KJ Hamler To Torn Left ACLBroncos speedy second-year receiver KJ Hamler will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL.

In First 3-0 Start Since 2016, Broncos Shut Out JetsVon Miller led a Denver defense that sacked Zach Wilson five times, intercepted him twice and limited the rookie to 160 yards passing in the Broncos' 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Broncos 'Backup' Reed Has More Starts Than Chubb, MillerMalik Reed missed practice Friday to deal with a personal issue but will be back this weekend to resume his roll as the Denver Broncos' ultimate fill-in.

Colorado Buffs Trying To Overcome Offensive WoesThe thundering herd found themselves rumbling and stumbling last week vs. Minnesota. The 63 yards of total offense and 0 points was one of the worst performances in the history of CU football.

Denver Broncos Regular Season Home Opener At Empower Field At Mile High Will Be At Capacity For First Time Since 2019When the Denver Broncos host the New York Jets in the home opener on Sunday, it will be the first time since 2019 Empower Field at Mile High will be at full capacity for a regular-season game.