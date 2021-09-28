CBSN DenverWatch Now
(AP) – Forward Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Denver Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on May 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Porter’s agreement would be worth at least $173 million over five years and could rise to the supermax level of $207 million over that span if he reaches certain criteria this season.

He’s assured of making at least $29.8 million in 2022-23, a figure that would rise if he qualified for more by being voted onto an All-NBA team or winning the league’s MVP award this season.

