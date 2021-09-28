Colorado Lawmakers Consider Auditing State’s COVID Testing Program: 'It’s Not Fair 1,100 Nursing Home Patients Died'Some Colorado state lawmakers are calling for an audit of Colorado's COVID testing program after learning the health department used unauthorized tests in hundreds of nursing homes.

High COVID Plateau In Colorado Somewhat Dependent On Vaccines For ChildrenWhile cases again surged at the end of August in Colorado and into September, numbers are leveling off and even declining slightly.

'We Really Need Help': 27J District Warns Of Service Cuts Amidst Staffing ShortagesWeeks after students returned to in-person learning, some Colorado districts are struggling to fill openings in the classrooms, cafeterias, and other critical areas. Brighton 27J Schools is warning parents it may have to take drastic measures if things don't change fast.

United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID VaccineA Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline's vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion.

Who Should Get The COVID Booster Shot? Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida Weighs InHealth officials have approved coronavirus booster shots for older adults, yet there is still confusion over who should get a third dose. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida helped clear things up for us on CBSN Denver.

Colorado's COVID Testing Program Under Fire After Use Of Tests Off-Label Despite ConcernsA state senator is asking for an audit of Colorado's COVID-19 testing program amid questions about an $89 million contract with a startup company called Curative.