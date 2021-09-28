MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bears in Colorado are preparing to hibernate, and they’re trying to pack on the pounds as quickly as possible. Video from CBS4 YouReporter Isaac Brisk is proof of that.
The bear is seen trying to get into a trash can at Brisk’s home in Manitou Springs. When the animal can’t get the lid open, he eventually pushes the can away.READ MORE: Ptarmigan Fire: Hundreds Remain Evacuated, New Evacuations Ordered After Wildfire Started Near Homes In Summit County
Brisk says he found the trash can in the driveway across the street still closed.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: State Wants Residents To Get At-Home Tests
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, during late summer and early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.MORE NEWS: Portion Of Peña Boulevard To Be Closed For Sign Installation
On Sept. 21, a bear managed to get inside a truck and caused serious damage to the interior after it got stuck.