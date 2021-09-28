DENVER (CBS4) – Travelers heading to Denver International Airport late Tuesday night should be prepared for a closure of inbound Peña Boulevard. Crews will be installing an overhead sign starting at around 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The closure will span between 75th Avenue and Jackson Gap Street.
Drivers will be detoured off Peña Blvd. at 75th Ave. From there, drivers will take 75th Ave. to Jackson Gap Street where they can then re-enter onto Peña Boulevard.
“The full closure is necessary for the safety of motorists as crews will be installing large overhead directional signage across Peña Boulevard,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “In order to reduce the impacts to our passengers, we are conducting the work in the overnight hours and on a night when passenger volume is lower. Still, passengers and employees needing to get to the airport are asked to plan ahead and give themselves an extra hour to get to the airport or take the RTD A-Line.”