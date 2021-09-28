DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is planning a facelift for the 16th Street Mall and that means it is looking for artists to create original art.
The city requires 1% of all public improvement budgets to go to public arts. Now Denver Public Art wants artists to submit their proposals for the diverse communities that used the Mall.
It’s 1.25 miles through the heart of downtown Denver. The panel, which will pick the artwork, wants three-dimensional pieces that will be “beacons or gateways to the City of Denver and will draw visitors to the Mall using tactile, light and/or sound components.”
The hope is the artwork will have space-conserving strategies while by using vertical and overhead components. The budget is $700,000.
The city approved the plan to renovate the mall in March after it has gone nearly 40 years without any major upgrades.
The mall is home to more than 300 businesses. The improvements include moving bus lanes to make the mall more pedestrian-friendly while also improving the lighting.
The deadline for applications is October 18.