Children's Hospital Colorado Served As Largest Enrolling Site For Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial For Children Ages 5-11As Pfizer seeks FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children 5 years old and older, Children’s Hospital Colorado has been among the leading health providers in the world helping supply data on vaccinating children.

COVID In Colorado: 4% Of Eligible Adults Have Received Vaccine BoosterGov. Jared Polis said that 4% of eligible adults in the state have already received their vaccine booster shot.

Tri-County Health To Provide Health Services In Douglas County Through 2022The Tri-County Health Department says it will offer public health services to Douglas County through the end of 2022.

Colorado Lawmakers Consider Auditing State’s COVID Testing Program: 'It’s Not Fair 1,100 Nursing Home Patients Died'Some Colorado state lawmakers are calling for an audit of Colorado's COVID testing program after learning the health department used unauthorized tests in hundreds of nursing homes.

High COVID Plateau In Colorado Somewhat Dependent On Vaccines For ChildrenWhile cases again surged at the end of August in Colorado and into September, numbers are leveling off and even declining slightly.

'We Really Need Help': 27J District Warns Of Service Cuts Amidst Staffing ShortagesWeeks after students returned to in-person learning, some Colorado districts are struggling to fill openings in the classrooms, cafeterias, and other critical areas. Brighton 27J Schools is warning parents it may have to take drastic measures if things don't change fast.