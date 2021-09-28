DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis provided an update about the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado on Tuesday. He said that 4% of eligible adults in the state have already received their vaccine booster shot.
Polis said there are about 1,600 sites in Colorado that provide booster shots along with COVID-19 vaccines for those who haven't had their initial doses yet.
Polis took the opportunity to boast about the state's new at-home rapid COVID-19 testing program. The state bought 2 million Binax rapid tests which can be delivered to your home. Coloradans can order eight free tests which should arrive within four to six days.
Right now demand outweighs supply but the state is working to secure more.
"So this is great, it means every test we get is getting out into the field without delay, to somebody who wants it, somebody who will use it and that will have an impact on the epidemic," said Polis.
Polis also said that a total of 18 children ages 17 and younger are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado.