DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is once again urging residents to sign up for free at-home COVID-19 testing. Gov. Jared Polis says it’s a good thing demand is already far ahead of supply.

“I’m thrilled to see so many Coloradans who are looking to utilize the at home rapid testing program, which we’re looking to scale up,” Polis said. “We’re thrilled with the reception of it, we always want demand to be more than supply. It means every test we get is getting out into the field without delay. Somebody who wants it, somebody who will use it and that will have an impact on ending the pandemic.”

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reopened the program that ships Abbott BinaxNOW test kits. The state says early on, 10,000 tests a day were being requested. The number has now been cut in half. Tests can be ordered here.

“Demand is now about 5,000 a day. And as we work through the backlog of the next week to 10 days, if it stays stable, we expect we’ll be able to, in an ongoing demand, meet that demand within a week or two for the at-home testing.”

The state is sending out four two-packs for a total of eight tests. Polis is hoping people, especially those in jobs that interface with the public at a high rate, will take at least one test a week and report it back to the state.

“It’s vaccine plus until the pandemic is over. We’re leaving no stone unturned to protect our communities to power the Colorado comeback and to save lives,” Polis said.