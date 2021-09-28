AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 47-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on Tuesday in Aurora’s Hoffman Heights neighborhood. Just before 2 a.m. police reported a shooting at a home on the 1200 block of Worchester Street.
An investigation revealed a vehicle pulled up in front of the home and shots were fired from it at the house. The vehicle then fled from the area, according to Aurora police.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
As of 7 a.m., police didn’t announce any arrests in the case and so far there is no description available of the vehicle of people who may have been inside.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.