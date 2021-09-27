ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4)– Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing hiker. Vaughn Fetzer was last heard from on Sept. 18.
Crews searched the area of Blanca Peak last week. One searcher was injured by falling rock. Fetzer’s body was found in a section of steep gulleys and sheer rock cliffs below Gash Ridge.
Fetzer’s body was located in Costilla County on Sunday afternoon. Crews started the delicate process of safely bringing his body off the mountain at 6 a.m. Monday. They were off the mountain by 1:30 p.m.