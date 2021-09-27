United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID VaccineA Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline's vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion.

Who Should Get The COVID Booster Shot? Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida Weighs InHealth officials have approved coronavirus booster shots for older adults, yet there is still confusion over who should get a third dose. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida helped clear things up for us on CBSN Denver.

Colorado’s COVID Testing Program Under Fire After Use Of COVID Tests Off-Label Despite ConcernsA state senator is asking for an audit of Colorado's COVID-19 testing program amid questions about an $89 million contract with a startup company called Curative.

Vendors Excited About Return Of In-Person Events As Thousands Attend Denver American Indian FestivalThousands flocked to the Adams County Fairgrounds for the 8th Annual Denver American Indian Festival over the weekend.

Broncos Fans Fill Empower Field At Mile High For The First Time In Nearly 2 YearsFor the first time in nearly two years, Empower Field at Mile High was at full capacity for a regular-season game Sunday afternoon. The Broncos beat the New York Jets 26-0 in the home opener for the 2021-2022 season.

Colorado Doctors Offer Monoclonal Antibody Treatment, But Prefer VaccinationsWith COVID-19 hospitalizations still hovering around the second highest peak since the pandemic began, a push is underway to get more people monoclonal antibodies to ease a stressed healthcare system.