DENVER (CBS4) – There is still confusing information for those who are eligible and trying to get a Pfizer booster vaccine. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger fits the bill to be able to get one and here’s what he encountered.

Ready, set, go…well maybe. Gov. Jared Polis and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those over 65 or with weakened immune systems can get a third Pfizer dose. So it’s my turn right?

Back in February I received my second dose.

“The moment so many have been waiting for,” I said as the vaccine needle penetrated my shoulder.

Little did we know back then that a booster might be needed. So seven months later I decided to call Safeway Pharmacies. I pressed the button for COVID information and got this:

“At this time COVID-19 vaccine boosters are not recommended by the CDC, FDA, or CIP advisory committee’s immunization practices.”

Hold on. Didn’t the CDC last Friday approve the Pfizer booster for those over 65 and people

with underlying medical conditions? A Safeway spokesperson told us it takes a few days to switch over the recorded message, but it will pull the outdated one for now. It is giving boosters.

CBS4’S Dr. Dave Hnida recommends the booster for people willing to get it.

“I think that is a wise decision to make. We have been living under this cloud way too long and it’s good to see we have a booster available,” he said.

Ok, so I tried CVS pharmacies’ COVID line, and the message stated:

“Public Health officials have plans to make booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna available in late

September. Once CVS Health has received guidance and approval, we will have booster shots available.”

Well, a CVS pharmacist told me they are available. A CVS spokesperson said they are indeed providing the Pfizer boosters at 6,000 locations nationwide including 32 in Colorado.

The company is in the process of updating the message.

Nevertheless, I had a problem and couldn’t get the booster on this day. The problem turned out to be that I had a flu shot less than two weeks ago. The pharmacist recommended that I wait another week. She said that it’s okay to get the COVID and flu vaccines at the same time, but if you get one then there should be at least two weeks before the second.

Doctors say the CDC does not recommend a pause between a flu and COVID vaccination.