BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing woman was found safe this weekend after she had not been seen for nearly two days. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Conifer Hill Road in the northwest part of Boulder County about 11:48 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they conducted a search around the property but were unable to locate the missing 69-year-old female. They requested additional resources to assist with the search.
Unmanned aerial systems, canine teams and ground searchers were deployed to search the surrounding areas for the woman. After about 3 hours, one of the canine teams reported hearing a voice call for help. They found the woman a short time later.
The woman said she had been missing since Friday after taking a wrong turn while hiking off trail. She was not injured but fatigued and dehydrated. Searchers gave her food and water, after which her energy level improved. She was able to hike out of the wilderness with assistance from search crews.