BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The first person to be arrested for the University Hill riot at the University of Colorado Boulder was the first to be sentenced. Henry Chardack turned himself in to police on March 10.
He pleaded guilty on Sept. 24 to misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was sentenced to a year on probation, 30 hours of community service and will have to pay various fines and costs related to the crime.READ MORE: United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID Vaccine
His original charges, which included three felonies, were dismissed.
On March 6, between 500 to 800 people gathered at an outdoor party on University Hill which escalated into a riot. Rioters damaged eight civilian vehicles and city vehicles.READ MORE: Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Trial: Jury Selection Continues For 2019 Deadly I-70 Semi Crash
Police responded, but say the group grew violent toward police and other first responders. Boulder police says officers were hit with bottles and rocks and a fire truck sustained damage.
The damage was estimated to be around $43,500.MORE NEWS: Denver Police Search For Suspect Driver In Deadly Hit & Run That Killed Man In Wheelchair