'We Really Need Help': 27J District Warns Of Service Cuts Amidst Staffing ShortagesWeeks after students returned to in-person learning, some Colorado districts are struggling to fill openings in the classrooms, cafeterias, and other critical areas. Brighton 27J Schools is warning parents it may have to take drastic measures if things don't change fast.

CBS4's Rick Sallinger Details Journey In Finding Pfizer COVID Booster ShotsCBS4's Rick Sallinger fits the bill to be able to get one and here's what he encountered.

United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID VaccineA Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline's vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion.

Who Should Get The COVID Booster Shot? Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida Weighs InHealth officials have approved coronavirus booster shots for older adults, yet there is still confusion over who should get a third dose. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida helped clear things up for us on CBSN Denver.

Colorado’s COVID Testing Program Under Fire After Use Of COVID Tests Off-Label Despite ConcernsA state senator is asking for an audit of Colorado's COVID-19 testing program amid questions about an $89 million contract with a startup company called Curative.

Vendors Excited About Return Of In-Person Events As Thousands Attend Denver American Indian FestivalThousands flocked to the Adams County Fairgrounds for the 8th Annual Denver American Indian Festival over the weekend.