AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The teen shooter who left his 16-year-old victim dead in a parking lot in Aurora has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Edgar Hernandez-Flores, 18, was sentenced for the death of Jeremy Jamaal Rudolph.
Rudolph, 16, was killed on March 18, 2019 near the intersection of East 6th Avenue and Sable Boulevard.
Hernandez-Flores and Rudolph were both students at Colorado Early College but they belonged to different friend groups. Investigators learned the groups had an ongoing dispute that had started with one student pushing another.
On that date in March, Rudolph was with several friends and they encounter Hernandez-Flores near Tollgate Creek. That's when Hernandez-Flores fired 14 rounds at the group, one of the bullets striking Rudolph in the head which killed him.
Hernandez-Flores pleaded guilty May 24 to one count of second-degree murder. Other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He was sentenced on Sept. 16.
"All the parties in this case are youthful; the tragedy is that Jeremy will never grow up because of the senseless actions of the defendant," said Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Vicki Klingensmith, who prosecuted the case, in a statement. "A schoolyard spat escalated into a murder, and Mr. Rudolph's family is left grieving because Jeremy will never come home from school again."
“For whatever reason, this defendant thought it was a good idea to have a loaded gun with him that day,” said District Attorney John Kellner in a statement. “Because he chose to fire it into a group of teenagers, one of those young men is dead. Taking a gun to a fight is never a good idea. This defendant is serving a lengthy time in prison because of his choices and his actions.”