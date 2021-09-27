DENVER (CBS4) – After 90 degree heat during the Broncos game, Denver and the Front Range will experience another unusually hot day on Monday before a slow cooling trend starts Tuesday.

While many areas reached at least 90 degrees on Sunday, the official high temperature for Denver was 89 degrees which was just 1 degree away from the record set on September 26, 2010.

Monday has the potential to be hotter than Sunday, but extra clouds around in the afternoon should hold temperatures just shy of 90 degrees again.

The record for Monday in Denver is 92 degrees from September 27, 1953. That record seems safe but the record for the day in Fort Collins is 91 (2015) which could be tied or broken.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, a storm system that was in Arizona and New Mexico over the weekend will gradually move north into Colorado causing temperatures to drop about 10 degrees in the metro area. The system will also cause scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains that have a 20% chance of reaching Denver and the Front Range late in the day. Most neighborhoods along the urban corridor will stay dry on Tuesday.

Then our attention will shift to a cold front originating near Seattle that will pass over Colorado on Wednesday. The front will bring the coolest weather since May to the metro area on Thursday along with a good chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms late in the day on Wednesday.

For the mountains, it will be cold enough over the higher peaks and passes along and north of Interstate 70 for snow and minor accumulation. Rabbit Ears Pass, Berthoud Pass, Highway 34/Trail Ridge Road, and the east and west approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel should see up to 3 inches of snow Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mountain towns as low as 9,000 feet could also get snow but no more than 1 inch of accumulation.

For the Denver metro area, after a good chance for rain by Wednesday evening, most of Thursday and Friday will be dry but cool with below normal high temperatures in the 60s. It will be the coolest afternoon weather so far this season for the metro area. Overnight lows will stay far above freezing.