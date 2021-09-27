DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for the driver and suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning. The crash happened between a truck and a man in a wheelchair near 3rd and Broadway about 3 a.m.
A man in the wheelchair was in the middle of a lane of traffic when he was struck and the driver left the scene. Police are searching for a large Dodge vehicle, possibly a Ram pickup. The Dodge should have damage to the driver’s side headlamp.
Roads were closed in all directions surrounding the crash for about two hours. All lanes had reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
ALERT: Officers are near 3rd and Broadway investigating a fatal Auto vs Pedestrian hit and run . If anyone has information in reference to this accident please give crime stoppers a call. Roads are closed on all directions
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 27, 2021