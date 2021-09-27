Hamler Out For The SeasonVic Fangio announced today that receiver KJ Hamler is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against the Jets yesterday.

In First 3-0 Start Since 2016, Broncos Shutout JetsVon Miller led a Denver defense that sacked Zach Wilson five times, intercepted him twice and limited the rookie to 160 yards passing in the Broncos' 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

CBS4 Fan Poll: Next 4 vs. Ravens, Steelers, Raiders and Browns. How many will Broncos win?Take CBS4 Sports Poll

Broncos 'Backup' Reed Has More Starts Than Chubb, MillerMalik Reed missed practice Friday to deal with a personal issue but will be back this weekend to resume his roll as the Denver Broncos' ultimate fill-in.

Colorado Buffs Trying To Overcome Offensive WoesThe thundering herd found themselves rumbling and stumbling last week vs. Minnesota. The 63 yards of total offense and 0 points was one of the worst performances in the history of CU football. The 63 yards of total offense and 0 points was one of the worst performances in the history of CU football.

Denver Broncos Regular Season Home Opener At Empower Field At Mile High Will Be At Capacity For First Time Since 2019When the Denver Broncos host the New York Jets in the home opener on Sunday, it will be the first time since 2019 Empower Field at Mile High will be at full capacity for a regular-season game.