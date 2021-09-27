DENVER (CBS4)– A major construction project is about to begin that will impact travel for drivers making their way through Denver for the next few months. Crews will be shutting down a section of 8th Avenue to replace a nearly 100-year-old bridge. It will be months before it reopens.
The 92-year-old bridge spans the South Platte River between Federal Boulevard and Zuni Street. Crews will demolish the old bridge before starting work on a replacement.
The replacement will be wider and have an additional lane as well as 10-foot sidewalks. Construction is expected to last until May 2022. Until then, drivers are urged to take 6th Avenue instead.