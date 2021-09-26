CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield Police identified the 19-year-old man accused of shooting three people and killing one of them on Sept. 25 outside of a Walgreens. They say Trevor Woodruff turned himself in shortly after the shootings.

Trevor Woodruff (credit: Broomfield Police)

Police responded to the Walgreens at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street at around 11:30 a.m. They found a man who was shot and killed in the parking lot. A juvenile male and woman were also shot. Police say the woman is still in stable conditions, and the juvenile is in critical condition.

The victim’s identities have not been released nor have details about what preceded the shooting.

(credit: CBS)

Woodruff faces charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and assault.

Police told CBS4 on Saturday, one of the victims told police they knew the suspect, and a family member of the suspect reported the crime to police.

They say, then, Woodruff called them, and police convinced him to surrender.

