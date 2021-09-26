THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – With fall officially here, it’s time to get lost in a corn maze. Maize in the City is kicking off all its fall activities this weekend.

“Maize in the City is Colorado’s favorite rural fall event,” said Cristina Palombo, with Maize in the City. “This year we are actually on the west side of McKay, and we just really have some beautiful land out here for the corn maze, pumpkin field and all of our other attractions.”

On Sunday, families enjoyed a sunshine-filled day at Maize in the City in Thornton.

“Just came out to enjoy some fall activities with our friends and their little boy,” explained Laura Olson. “I think he’s 2, and he’s having a lot of fun.”

Since 2001, Maize in the City has been a favorite fall tradition for many. The family farmer grows corn to create a 20-acre maze, with stalks so high they tower over visitors heads as they navigate their way through.

“We got lost a few times, but it was really fun,” said Daniel Covella, who was at the event with his wife and two kids. “And we took tons of pictures.”

Aside from the corn maze, the site has a lot of other fall activities for people to explore.

“We also have a mini maize that’s a little shorter for the little ones to navigate themselves,” Palombo said. “We have a pumpkin field, pony rides, petting zoo, corn kernel box, basically anything that could be fun for the fall.

Maize in the City is open on select days from Sept. 25-Oct. 30. Opening weekend proved to be a great start to the season, as families from all over had a blast.

“I’ve been wanting to ride a pony for a while and I just got so excited, and we did the petting zoo, and it was just so much fun when the goat touched my leg,” said Aubriella Covella. “It was so cute.”

Maize in the City also offers fun evening activities including a spooky corn maze called “Haunted Field of Screams.”

“We’re really excited to just be able to provide a really fun, family-friendly location for you to come out, build community, come together and just enjoy the season,” Palombo said.