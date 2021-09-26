(CBS4) – The Colorado Task Force 1 says an “alert” status for Hurricane Sam has since been canceled. West Metro Fire first said the team was on alert on Saturday as the hurricane intensifies.
On Sunday, West Metro Fire says the storm is heading in a northerly direction and is not expected to impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as previously thought.READ MORE: Trevor Woodruff Identified As Suspect In Deadly Shooting Outside Of Walgreens
Sam is the fourth major hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane season, following Grace, Ida and Larry.READ MORE: CU Boulder Student Rescued After Falling Into Abandoned Mine
The team responded to Louisiana last month soon after Hurricane Ida made landfall. They spent a little more than a week there and returned home on Sept. 5.MORE NEWS: Maize In The City, Colorado Family Tradition, Opens For A New Year
If Colorado Task Force 1 is activated, the team is expected to depart within six hours, and they will be assigned to search and rescue.