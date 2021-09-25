BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After several hours, Colorado law enforcement agencies took a man accused of shooting a Littleton police officer into custody late Friday night. Rigoberto Valles Dominguez barricaded himself in an RV home in Brighton earlier in the day, officials say.
Valles Dominguez was arrested without incident near 27th Avenue and Bromley Lane. He faces attempted murder charges in the shooting.
Brighton police say they received a tip about the possible location of a suspect at around 3:45 p.m. They say the RV home was in a field away from other residents, so an evacuation order was not given.
SWAT team members responded and tried to communicate with the suspect.
Littleton police officer David Snook was shot late Monday night after responding to a call for shots being fired from a car near Bannock and Powers. Another officer was also injured in the situation, but was not shot by the suspect.
Snook was seriously injured after being shot in the torso, arm and leg and continues to recover in the hospital.
A fund is set up to support Snook and his family during his recovery. Donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Federal Credit Union in David Snook's name.
