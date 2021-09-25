EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Eagle as of 4 p.m. on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol says they are responding to a deadly crash.
They say the crash is just east of mile post 149. They urge drivers to use Highway 6 as an alternate route.
#BREAKING I-70 is CLOSED eastbound at Eagle (MP 147) due to a fatal crash. The crash is just east of Eagle at MP 149.
Highway 6 is the alternate route during the investigation. Expect delays.#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/vwAKkXbvDq
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 25, 2021
It’s not clear when the lanes will reopen. CSP did not release further information about the crash.