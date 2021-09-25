CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Eagle as of 4 p.m. on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol says they are responding to a deadly crash.

They say the crash is just east of mile post 149. They urge drivers to use Highway 6 as an alternate route.

It’s not clear when the lanes will reopen. CSP did not release further information about the crash.

