WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police say a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Kipling Street caused traffic headaches. Police say the crash shut down that section of the interstate.
The lanes were reopened at around 5:30 p.m.
Crash on I-70 westbound just east of Kipling Street exit. Traffic is currently backed up. Please avoid this area and seek alternative routes, as this part of I-70 will temporarily be shut down. WRPD is on scene. pic.twitter.com/eKas2Oqwpy
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) September 25, 2021
Police did not release details about the crash. They ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.