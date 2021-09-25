CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police say a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Kipling Street caused traffic headaches. Police say the crash shut down that section of the interstate.

The lanes were reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

Police did not release details about the crash. They ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

