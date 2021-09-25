DENVER (CBS4) – A ridge of high pressure will keep Colorado dry and unusually warm this weekend with some areas close to record highs. A few clouds may drift through from time to time and a stray shower is possible in the San Juan Mountains, but outside of that, it will be stunning statewide.
High temperatures will run about 10-12 degrees above normal for this time of the year. That means widespread 80s are expected in Denver and on the Eastern Plains as well as the Western Slope. We’ll see mostly 70s in the high country with 50s and 60s above 10,000 feet. It will be even warmer on Sunday with some places, including Denver, flirting with a daily record high.
The annual fall color show is well underway across Colorado and some locations in the northern mountains are already approaching peak. We've had dozens of pictures submitted to us over the past week and the color seems to be the best right now in locations along and north of Interstate 70.
We stay warm and dry into Monday thanks to this ridge of high pressure overhead. But starting Tuesday the pattern will change a bit as a cut-off low pressure in southern Arizona moves our way. In addition a cold front will approach from the northwest.
By the middle to end of the upcoming week temperatures will be at or below normal for this time of year and we should see some precipitation come back into the forecast. The normal high in Denver right now is in the middle 70s.