BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield police say two people were shot and a third victim died at a Walgreens on Saturday. Officers responded to the store on Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street at around 11:30 a.m.
CBS4’s Alan Gionet reports an apparent victim is on the ground outside of a BMW which also appeared to have been struck. Police say that victim is a male. Details about the two other victims are not known.
Police are now looking for a suspect who fled the area. Police have not given a description of the suspect. There is no shelter in place as of this writing.
Police say the shooting does not look to be random in nature and add they believe the three victims knew each other. Investigators say it doesn’t appear to be a domestic-related incident.
Zuni is closed between 124th to Midway.
Officers are investigating a shooting at the Walgreens at Midway Blvd and Zuni St. At least 2 people transported to local hospitals. PIO is on the way and will have updates at the scene. Will also post updates on social media accounts. @broomfield @NMFirePIO pic.twitter.com/6WG5XGTbKh
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 25, 2021