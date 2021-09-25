CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield police say two people were shot and a third victim died at a Walgreens on Saturday. Officers responded to the store on Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street at around 11:30 a.m.

CBS4’s Alan Gionet reports an apparent victim is on the ground outside of a BMW which also  appeared to have been struck. Police say that victim is a male. Details about the two other victims are not known.

Police are now looking for a suspect who fled the area. Police have not given a description of the suspect. There is no shelter in place as of this writing.

Police say the shooting does not look to be random in nature and add they believe the three victims knew each other. Investigators say it doesn’t appear to be a domestic-related incident.

Zuni is closed between 124th to Midway.

 

