JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial for the semi driver charged in the 2019 deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills mall begins Friday. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
Jury selection began Friday morning.
Aguilera-Mederos has pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges.
At an earlier hearing, the judge granted permission for the defendant to reside in Texas while he is awaiting trial. He is free on $400,000 bond.