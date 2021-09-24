COVID In Colorado: Rural Hospitals Worry About Staffing As Vaccination Deadline ApproachesIn Colorado, health care workers need to get their first dose by Sept. 30 or risk losing their job. Several health care facilities have already reported seeing employees opting to resign ahead of the deadline, particularly in rural parts of Colorado.

Focus On New Moms, Pregnant Women In Colorado Naloxone Project ExpansionThe Colorado Naloxone Project has expanded its pilot programs into two labor and delivery units in the state hoping to prevent pregnant women or new moms from an increasing threat.

Face Masks, Vaccination Rate Dictate COVID Outbreaks In Schools Across ColoradoSchool districts across Colorado are seeing differing rates of COVID-19, depending on two factors: face mask rules and vaccination rates. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data on Thursday.

Jefferson County Public Health Settles With 2 Schools Over Face Masks, Gets Injunction For Faith Christian AcademyAfter three days in court, Jefferson County Public Health has been granted a preliminary injunction against Faith Christian Academy, one of three schools in a case to require face masks and permit unscheduled inspections.

'You Could Get This And Be Dead Tomorrow': Former COVID Skeptic Reflects On Near-Death Battle With VirusFor the first time since being released from the ICU, one of Larimer County’s sickest patients is sharing his story with CBS4 in hope of bringing greater awareness of COVID to those who doubted its severity.

Siegfried Emme, Owner Of Loveland Medical Clinic, Ordered To Pay $40,000 For Violating Order To Stop Marketing Fake COVID CuresSiegfried Emme has been ordered to pay $40,000 after violating an order to stop marketing fake COVID-19 cures.