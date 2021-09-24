LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton police continue to search for the suspect wanted in a shooting that left Officer David Snook seriously injured. Snook was shot at least three times.

Snook was shot late Monday night after responding to a call for shots being fired from a car. That car has been recovered but the gunman hasn’t been found.

Snook was seriously injured after being shot in the torso, arm and leg and continues to recover in the hospital. Snook is a decorated 13-year veteran of the police department. He has a wife and three young children. Another officer was also involved in the shooting.

The Littleton Police Department said they have been humbled by the outpouring of support from the community after the shooting. A fund has been set up to support Snook and his family. Donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Federal Credit Union.

Police continue to search for the suspect who has been identified as Rigoberto Valles Dominguez, 33. He is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-5, 190 pounds with brown eyes and short, buzzcut brown hair. He has several tattoos including a skull on his right forearm and a saint on his left forearm.

Police believe that he was involved in a carjacking a few blocks away and several hours after the shooting. The vehicle taken is a sand grey 2002 Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate AGM-D94 and the vehicle should have a smashed driver’s side window.

He is believed to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous. He is facing attempted murder charges in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or knows where the suspect is, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.