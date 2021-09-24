AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is underway for a missing disabled woman from Aurora. Felicia Martinez hasn’t been seen for more than a month.
Martinez, 38, was last seen Aug. 15. She is described as 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with pinkish-purple hair and brown eyes.
Felicia has cerebral palsy and walks with leg braces and a cane. She is limited physically and has a speech impediment. She may be with a heavyset white male with red hair that goes by “Lucky Puppy.”
Anyone with information on Felicia is asked to call police.