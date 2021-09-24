ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– An Estes Park police officer was found dead in his home on Thursday night. The officer was involved in an investigation alleging that he committed a domestic violence situation that occurred on Sept. 17.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was investigating the allegation and interviewing family members on Thursday afternoon. The investigators were notified that the officer was at his residence with two other family members.
According to deputies, several attempts were made to contact the officer at the home. The officer was in contact bu the two family members were safely removed from the residence.
Based on the interviews conducted during the investigation, search warrants were drafted and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team, along with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office SWAT team served the search warrant at the officer's residence about 9:15 p.m. Thursday.
That’s when the officer was found deceased at the residence. The identity of the officer has not been released. The cause and manner of death will be released by the Larimer County Coroner.
The investigation into the domestic violence situation will continue and those results will be presented to the district attorney.
The Town of Estes Park released this statement on Friday: The Town Board and staff are devastated by the loss of our colleague in the Police Department. Our hearts are with the officer’s family during this most difficult time.