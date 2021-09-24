CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
EATON, Colo. (CBS4)– Two Eaton police officers were not injured after a suspect fired multiple rounds at them. The shooting happened early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Aspen Court in Eaton about 1:32 a.m. Friday. Callers told dispatch that they could hear an argument between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man with a gun. He fired multiple rounds at the officers and officers returned fire, striking the man.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His identity has not been released.

The officers were not injured. The Weld County Critical Response Team is investigating the shooting.

