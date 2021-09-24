DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have always had a good home-field advantage, but just how good in the home opener? The Broncos are 45-15-1 all-time in home openers. The only tie was back in 1970 when the game against the Miami Dolphins ended in a 10-10 tie.

The Broncos have had success at Empower Field at Mile High where they are 17-3 in home openers. Two of the three losses have come in the past two years with Vic Fangio as head coach. In 2019, Denver lost to the Chicago Bears and in the following year they fell to the Tennessee Titans. Both losses were by the score 16-14 and both were on last-second field goals. With the New York Jets on the horizon, Fangio wants to reward the fans with a win to snap the two-game home opening losing streak.

“We have to go win at home. It’s as simple as that, Fangio said on Wednesday. “These fan bases are very, very enthusiastic. I’ve been in some of the best fan bases—Chicago, San Francisco. I grew up in the Philadelphia area. These guys are right there with them, if not better as fans, I think. They love the Broncos, and we have to give them what they’re hungry for.”

The Broncos (2-0) try to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 as they host the New York Jets (0-2) on Sunday.