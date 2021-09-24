DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will close southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard starting Friday night. The closure will span between Montview Boulevard and 16th Avenue.
Crews will be building a bigger stormwater system to provide relief to areas that flood often in east Denver.
“They’ll later dig a tunnel and extend the pipe underneath Colorado Boulevard; but first, crews need to move existing pipes and other utilities out of the way. Crews will need to close travel lanes on Colorado Boulevard on several occasions to remove these utilities and the first closure is this weekend,” DOTI stated in a news release.
The closure will start at 9 p.m. It’s expected to be lifted by 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers should expect another closure of the same type starting on Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.