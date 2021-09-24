CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police shut down 27th Avenue between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane on Friday as officers responded to a barricaded subject. Officials say negotiators are trying to make contact.

It is not clear if the person has anyone with them, if there are injuries or what prompted the barricade.

There is heavy police presence in the area. Drivers are urged to use Sable or Prairie Center Parkway as alternate routes.

