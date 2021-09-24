BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police shut down 27th Avenue between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane on Friday as officers responded to a barricaded subject. Officials say negotiators are trying to make contact.
It is not clear if the person has anyone with them, if there are injuries or what prompted the barricade.
27th Ave is shut down between Eagle and Bromley. Pls use Sable or Prairie Center Pkwy #27thincident
— Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) September 25, 2021
There is heavy police presence in the area. Drivers are urged to use Sable or Prairie Center Parkway as alternate routes.