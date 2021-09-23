Latino Coalition Of Weld County Takes COVID Vaccine Clinics Into Communities To Promote Vaccine EquityThousands of Latinos in Weld County have been vaccinated for COVID-19 thanks to the tireless work of the Latino Coalition of Weld County.

Hispanic Neighborhoods In Denver Metro Area With High COVID Hospitalizations Consistently Have Poorer Air QualityWhere you live could determine how sick you get from COVID-19, a CBS4 analysis of government data has found.

'In Colorado, We Are Ready': Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To FDA Approval Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine BoostersGov. Jared Polis gave a statement on the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for people over 65 and those at high risk for severe illness or exposure to COVID-19.

Hearing Centered Around Face Masks In Jefferson County Schools Continues For Second Day In CourtIt was the second day in court on Wednesday for Jefferson County Public Health, seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to force three religious schools in the county to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations.

Confusion Surrounds COVID Vaccine Booster As Coloradans Turned AwayConfusion remains a problem for some Coloradans who are trying to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Jared Polis said everyone 65 and older should be able to get one, however some people are being turned away.

Colorado Expert Discusses Studies On Whether COVID Infection Is Enough For Future PreventionTwo studies, one in Israel and another in the U.S., showed prior infection was effective in prevention future COVID infection, but researchers are still discussing the findings.