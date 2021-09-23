LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Siegfried Emme has been ordered to pay $40,000 after violating an order to stop marketing fake COVID-19 cures. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the fine against the Loveland family nurse practitioner on Thursday.

Weiser said that Emme failed to comply with a “cease-and-desist order from the Colorado Department of Law, instructing him to stop illegally marketing and overstating the effectiveness of alleged cures for COVID-19, including the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin often used in animals.”

According to the consent judgment filed with the Larimer County District Court, Emme, owner of the Loveland Medical Clinic, will pay only $20,000 if he complies with the order.

“My office will hold accountable those who continue to break the law after they are told to stop—and in so doing continue to place the public at risk,” said Weiser in a statement. “Falsely advertising alleged ‘cures’ and providing misleading information about treatments for COVID-19 can cause direct harm to patients and delay them from seeking the care they need.”

Weiser said that in March of 2020, Emme advertised IV therapies as a treatment for the coronavirus and later began advertising other treatments on his social media and blog that he claimed were cures. He also infrequently posted disclaimers and Weiser said that he also overstated the treatments’ effectiveness in fighting COVID-19.

The Department of Law sent a cease and desist notice to Emme in November 2020 and he agreed to take down the misleading posts but failed to remove them all.

In addition to payment, Emme also agreed to the following:

To not make any false or misleading statement in connection with the sale of health or medical services in Colorado;

To not make false, misleading, or unsubstantiated representations about the effectiveness of his therapies as treatments or preventative measures for COVID-19. This includes but is not limited to false, misleading, or unsubstantiated representations relating to Ivermectin, the MATH+ protocol, the I-Mask protocol, or intravenous vitamin therapy as treatments or preventative measures for COVID-19; and

To clearly disclose if treatments are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, if they are recommended by the National Institute of Health, if there are associated warnings or advisories by any federal or state government agency relating to the treatment or preventative measure, and if the treatment is experimental.

Additional Information from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser: If you notice any scams, fraud, price gouging, or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans during the COVID-19 pandemic, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at 800-222-4444 or StopFraudColorado.gov.