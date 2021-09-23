(CBS4) – Fifty-four-year-old Michael Scott Sluman was the driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson that was struck by a pickup in Frederick Tuesday night, Weld County Deputy Coroner Carl Blesch announced Wednesday night.
Sluman died at a local hospital.READ MORE: 'You Could Get This And Be Dead Tomorrow': Former COVID Skeptic Reflects On Near-Death Battle With Virus
The motorcycle’s passenger, Sluman’s 24-year-old daughter Riley Mae Sluman, died at the scene of the accident.
The pair was riding northbound on Colorado Boulevard (Weld County Road 13) between Godding Hollow Boulevard and Pine Cone Avenue (Weld County Roads 18 and 20) at approximately 7:30 p.m. They were hit from behind, according to Angela Wilson, a Frederick Police Department spokesperson, by a pickup truck being driven by a 24-year-old female.
Both vehicles went into the southbound lanes after the collision, Wilson told CBS4. The pickup, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, continued off the road, into a ditch, went airborne, and rolled onto the Bella Rosa Golf Course property.READ MORE: Siegfried Emme, Owner Of Loveland Medical Clinic, Ordered To Pay $40,000 For Violating Order To Stop Marketing Fake COVID Cures
The pickup driver is still hospitalized. Investigators are not releasing her name at this time, Wilson said.
What exactly caused the accident is still under investigation.
Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, Blesch reported.MORE NEWS: Civic Center Park Renovations Include Central Gathering Area, Making Bannock Street Part Of The Park
The roads around the scene were closed until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.