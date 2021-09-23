KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CBS4) — A “dangerous sex offender” whom Kansas authorities refused to release back into the public after he served his sentence is on the run since his June 30 escape from a state mental hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Service stated in a press release Tuesday that 42-year-old John Freeman Colt may be traveling or camping near state or national parks in Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas or Utah.

Investigators believe Colt planned his escape several months in advance. He allegedly shaved his hair and beard the morning of his escape and piled blankets under his bed covers to simulate his presence there. Using a replica staff ID and dress clothes, Colt allegedly convinced a new member of the hospital staff that he was himself a new doctor who needed directions to the hospital’s exit.

“Posing as a doctor, Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates,” the press release stated. “After escaping, Colt received a ride from a local farmer to the town of Larned. From there he rode to Scott City on a motorcycle he’d purchased prior to his escape with the help of an accomplice.”

Colt was sentenced to five years in a state prison in 2001 for aggravated sexual battery and other charges. However, a Kansas state court deemed him a Sexually Violent Predator with a high risk of committing a sexual offense in the future. The court determined Colt was too dangerous to be released.

For the last 14 years, Colt has been housed at the Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program. The facility is located in central Kansas.

Colt stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a heart with the letters BH on his left arm. He should be considered dangerous.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

Anyone who knows Colt’s location is asked to call 9-1-1.