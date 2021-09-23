JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After three days in court, Jefferson County Public Health has been granted a preliminary injunction against Faith Christian Academy, one of three schools in a case to require face masks and permit unscheduled inspections. On Wednesday evening, two schools, Augustine Classical Academy and Beth Eden Baptist School, reached a settlement with Jefferson County Public Health.
Both schools agreed to allow public health inspectors to have full access to conduct compliance inspections, as requested by JCPH in the lawsuit. The injunction against Faith Christian Academy was granted on Thursday.
The hearing for the junction and restraining order began on Tuesday with protesters gathered outside the courthouse.
There are two parts to this: the first is requiring all students, teachers and others to wear masks in school and the second is allowing public health inspectors into the school buildings.
Jefferson County Public Health sought the court order to force mask compliance at Faith Christian Academy, the Augustine Classical Academy and Beth Eden Baptist School.
Health inspectors visited the schools and found either violation or were not immediately permitted inside.
The county insists the mask rule is to slow the spread of COVID-19. The school supporters call it a matter of freedom.
Jefferson County Public Health released this statement to CBS4: JCPH is very pleased the judge recognized the need for mask-wearing in schools to protect young children who are uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their inability to get vaccinated, which ultimately protects in-person learning. Our priority is to mitigate COVID-19 in the community, and mask-wearing is the best way to protect young children from COVID-19 so they do not get the virus themselves or spread it to others.