(CBS4) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at East Colfax Avenue after a commercial vehicle crashed into a bridge. It happened sometime before 6 a.m. at the Denver West Parkway overpass. That’s near Colorado Mills shopping mall in the western part of the Denver metro area.
So far it’s not clear if there was structural damage to the bridge as a result of the crash. Engineers were called in to check.
Lakewood police said in a tweet that “CDOT expects the closure to last most the day while damage inspection is completed on the overpass.”
Traffic Alert: Eastbound I70 at Denver West will be closed due to a crash. All eastbound traffic will be diverted off at Colfax. Major delays expected. Please avoid the area. CDOT expects the closure to last most the day while damage inspection is completed on the overpass. pic.twitter.com/p02frgcX33
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) September 23, 2021
Cars were being detoured onto Colfax Avenue to get around the closure.
#I70 eastbound: Emergency road work at Exit 261 – US 6 / 6th Avenue. Denver West Alternate route advised. https://t.co/BGUdRgPyq7
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 23, 2021
So far it’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash. Copter4 video showed that the commercial vehicle was no longer in the area.