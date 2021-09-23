CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, East Colfax Avenue, I-70, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Jefferson County News, Lakewood News

(CBS4) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at East Colfax Avenue after a commercial vehicle crashed into a bridge. It happened sometime before 6 a.m. at the Denver West Parkway overpass. That’s near Colorado Mills shopping mall in the western part of the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)

So far it’s not clear if there was structural damage to the bridge as a result of the crash. Engineers were called in to check.

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood police said in a tweet that “CDOT expects the closure to last most the day while damage inspection is completed on the overpass.”

Cars were being detoured onto Colfax Avenue to get around the closure.

So far it’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash. Copter4 video showed that the commercial vehicle was no longer in the area.

