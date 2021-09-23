LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The driver of a semi traveling on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County struck part of a bridge before daybreak on Thursday and it’s unclear how much damage it did. Authorities believe the commercial vehicle was hauling a heavy equipment and didn’t stop after the collision.
The incident happened sometime before 6 a.m. at Denver West Parkway. That’s near Colorado Mills shopping mall in the western part of the Denver metro area. All of the eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed from approximately 6 a.m to 7:30 a.m. After that one lane of traffic remained closed while structural engineers checked the bridge. A large backup of traffic in the eastbound lanes remained even after the lanes opened up.
At daybreak Copter4 video showed inspectors looking up at the bridge’s girders and a snowplow being used to clear debris on the highway.
Anyone with information about where the truck might be is asked to call police.