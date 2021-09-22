ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue team and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing hiker. Vaughn Fetzer went missing in the area of Blanca Peak.
Volunteers say the first day of searching included multiple teams across the state who gathered more information from search efforts and hikers. The search continued on Wednesday.
The Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue team wants to hear from anyone who was in the area on Saturday, Sept. 18 and may have information that may help locate Fetzer.