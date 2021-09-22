CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Alamosa News, Colorado News, Missing Man, Vaughn Fetzer

ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue team and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing hiker. Vaughn Fetzer went missing in the area of Blanca Peak.

Vaughn Fetzer (credit: Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue)

Volunteers say the first day of searching included multiple teams across the state who gathered more information from search efforts and hikers. The search continued on Wednesday.

The Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue team wants to hear from anyone who was in the area on Saturday, Sept. 18 and may have information that may help locate Fetzer.

Jennifer McRae